Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Natera by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.47.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,912.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,499.60. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $830,285.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,140,272.62. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 360,719 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,824 over the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $256.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

