Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,227,000. Markel Group makes up about 1.3% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,291,000. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 7,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Markel Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $127,927,036.16. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,081.37 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,091.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,023.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

