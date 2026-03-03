Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 318.8% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE RCL opened at $300.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,121.06. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,443,401.40. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.