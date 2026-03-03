Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $412.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $464.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.83.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

