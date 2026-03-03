Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.95 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,950,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IJR opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.