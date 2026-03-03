Strive Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

