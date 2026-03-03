Strive Asset Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $244.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.45.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2%

MTB opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $239.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total value of $1,840,804.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,617.64. This trade represents a 63.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 887 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $191,405.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,882.34. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

