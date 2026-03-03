Strive Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 310.3% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This trade represents a 42.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,255.25. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,621. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

