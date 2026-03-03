Strive Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:COP opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock lifted oil prices, boosting ConocoPhillips shares as markets price in tighter supply and higher realized prices for North American producers. Read More.

Geopolitical shock lifted oil prices, boosting ConocoPhillips shares as markets price in tighter supply and higher realized prices for North American producers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips hit a 52-week high, reflecting the immediate market response to higher crude and renewed investor appetite for energy names. Read More.

ConocoPhillips hit a 52-week high, reflecting the immediate market response to higher crude and renewed investor appetite for energy names. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $135 and maintained a Buy rating, giving analysts’ backing to further upside expectations. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $135 and maintained a Buy rating, giving analysts’ backing to further upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst notes (Goldman Sachs coverage cited) and multiple investor pieces highlight a long-term free-cash-flow ramp — forecasts of near‑doubling FCF by 2029–2030 at ~$70 oil — which supports higher valuation multiples if oil stays elevated. Read More.

Analyst notes (Goldman Sachs coverage cited) and multiple investor pieces highlight a long-term free-cash-flow ramp — forecasts of near‑doubling FCF by 2029–2030 at ~$70 oil — which supports higher valuation multiples if oil stays elevated. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several retail-focused articles argue the company has multiple upside catalysts (higher oil, potential Strait of Hormuz disruptions) and speculate on much higher price targets if supply routes are threatened. Read More.

Several retail-focused articles argue the company has multiple upside catalysts (higher oil, potential Strait of Hormuz disruptions) and speculate on much higher price targets if supply routes are threatened. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Option-market activity: commentators note the stock’s jump has created opportunities to sell short‑dated covered calls that currently pay elevated one‑month yields — a tactical idea for existing shareholders, not a directional view on fundamentals. Read More.

Option-market activity: commentators note the stock’s jump has created opportunities to sell short‑dated covered calls that currently pay elevated one‑month yields — a tactical idea for existing shareholders, not a directional view on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting which members of Congress hold offshore energy names has circulated; this raises visibility but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.