Strive Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:HLT opened at $304.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.07. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.32.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

