Strive Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,076 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Strive Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,523.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 80.5% in the third quarter. 111 Capital now owns 3,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.63.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

