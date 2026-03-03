Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are re‑rating Alphabet higher as AI and heavy compute become central to the thesis; one fair‑value update raised the estimate from $330.24 to $376.86, reflecting upside from Gemini, Cloud adoption and long‑term cash generation expectations. Read More.

Analysts are re‑rating Alphabet higher as AI and heavy compute become central to the thesis; one fair‑value update raised the estimate from $330.24 to $376.86, reflecting upside from Gemini, Cloud adoption and long‑term cash generation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential product/partnership upside: reports say Apple may expand use of Google AI/cloud for a Siri upgrade — a direct commercial tie that could boost Google Cloud/Gemini revenue and strategic positioning. Read More.

Potential product/partnership upside: reports say Apple may expand use of Google AI/cloud for a Siri upgrade — a direct commercial tie that could boost Google Cloud/Gemini revenue and strategic positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Google Cloud and Search are being driven by AI; Cloud posted very strong growth (48% in Q4 per coverage), supporting the long‑term revenue trajectory. Read More.

Operational momentum: Google Cloud and Search are being driven by AI; Cloud posted very strong growth (48% in Q4 per coverage), supporting the long‑term revenue trajectory. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street sentiment is bullish on price targets — the median target sits around $370 and many firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings — which supports upside expectations but also concentrates attention on execution vs. lofty targets. Read More.

Street sentiment is bullish on price targets — the median target sits around $370 and many firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings — which supports upside expectations but also concentrates attention on execution vs. lofty targets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capital intensity risk: multiple notes warn that Alphabet’s AI/compute strategy implies much heavier capex (reports cite the possibility of ~ $200B scale), which could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term. Read More.

Capital intensity risk: multiple notes warn that Alphabet’s AI/compute strategy implies much heavier capex (reports cite the possibility of ~ $200B scale), which could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Selling pressure from large holders and inside the company: filings/data show major institutional trimming (notably large reductions by some funds) and significant insider sales over recent months, which can amplify downside on weak days. Read More.

Selling pressure from large holders and inside the company: filings/data show major institutional trimming (notably large reductions by some funds) and significant insider sales over recent months, which can amplify downside on weak days. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media traffic shifts: a report that a major publisher suffered large losses after Google traffic slumped highlights ad‑revenue sensitivity to algorithm/traffic changes — a reminder of ad demand and traffic risk for Google. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,111,426 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.