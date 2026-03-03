Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SYBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 117,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

