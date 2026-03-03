Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,696 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical volume of 618 put options.
Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 26.4%
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,593. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $706.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.
Key Theravance Biopharma News
Here are the key news stories impacting Theravance Biopharma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights cash runway, milestones and product focus that could limit near-term financing risk — Theravance reported cash of $326.5M at Q4 2025 and expects about $400M by end-Q1 2026 (including milestones), plus confidence in a $100M 2026 milestone for TRELEGY; management will focus the portfolio on YUPELRI, a cash-generating COPD product. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Cost reductions and restructuring expected to materially cut burn — the company announced ~60% cost-base reduction (~$70M) intended to generate $60–$70M of annualized cash flow, which supports runway while the board pursues strategic options. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Board initiated a strategic review and is working with Lazard — management says alternatives include a possible sale, which could unlock value but is uncertain in timing and outcome. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading mechanics were notable — trading was briefly halted for news pending and intraday volume spiked well above average, reflecting the market re-pricing; unusually large put buying activity was reported (puts >> normal volume). Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed — BTIG cut its price target from $40 to $21 but kept a buy rating; HC Wainwright had recently raised its target. These adjustments indicate differing views on upside if strategic options succeed. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Phase 3 (CYPRESS) failed to meet the primary endpoint — ampreloxetine did not show meaningful symptom improvement versus placebo in nOH due to MSA, removing the company’s lead late-stage asset and undermining future revenue from this program. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been severe and could pressure valuation — multiple outlets reported a sharp intraday share decline, speculation about a sale, and commentary that the setback may force strategic alternatives including an asset sale or company sale at a reduced valuation. Read More.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $582,506.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,781.25. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.
