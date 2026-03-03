Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814,318 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 581,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 102.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 389,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Steven Madden by 912.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 324,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 292,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Zacks Research cut Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.53 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

