Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 120.4% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $208.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.22.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

