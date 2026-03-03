State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

