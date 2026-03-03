State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 603.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

