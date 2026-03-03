Stanley Bergman Sells 43,812 Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Stanley Bergman sold 43,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $3,562,353.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,207,021.93. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.4%

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 145,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,173. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.