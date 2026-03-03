Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 865.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $1.7432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 339.0%.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

