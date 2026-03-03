Sprott Inc. Sells 272,447 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Sprott Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 272,447 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises 2.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.20% of Kinross Gold worth $60,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

