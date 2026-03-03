Sprott Inc. Sells 208,408 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Sprott Inc. trimmed its stake in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 208,408 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $8,057,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 4.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,054,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,703 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 833,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Stock Down 5.6%

HBM stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.71%.The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

