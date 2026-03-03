Sprott Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,575,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 866,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,546,000 after buying an additional 803,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 712,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 648,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $157.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.