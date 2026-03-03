Sprott Inc. Makes New $25.65 Million Investment in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054,139 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 44,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 18.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 24.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.31. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

