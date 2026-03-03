Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC

Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 179,050 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 246,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares during the period. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 2,340,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $24,110,487.20. Following the purchase, the insider owned 29,466,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,503,425.60. This represents a 8.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,905,824 shares of company stock worth $85,581,337. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hycroft Mining presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

HYMC stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a current ratio of 19.04. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $58.73.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

