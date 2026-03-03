Sprott Inc. Has $53.61 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,628 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.12% of Franco-Nevada worth $53,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $225.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FNV opened at $277.67 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.03 and a 12 month high of $285.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Toronto-based royalty and streaming company that specializes in securing and managing long-term interests in mining properties. The firm focuses primarily on precious metals, particularly gold, while also holding interests related to silver, copper, platinum-group metals and select base metals. Rather than operating mines directly, Franco-Nevada acquires royalty and streaming agreements that entitle it to a percentage of production or revenue from producing and developing assets in exchange for upfront or staged financing.

The company’s business model centers on providing capital to mining companies in return for a sustained share of production or metal revenue, which can reduce exposure to operating and capital cost risks typical of mine operators.

