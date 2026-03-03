Sprott Inc. Buys 203,790 Shares of Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 3,101.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,790 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 264.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

VNOM stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.91%.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

