Sprott Inc. Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

