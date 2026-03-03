Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 70677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $913.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,545.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s payout ratio is presently -470.18%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Gold Miners ETF

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 467.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Premier Financial Group bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

