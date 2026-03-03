SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 11,714 call options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,186. The company has a market cap of $518.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,416,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,017,000 after buying an additional 1,066,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12,256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,030,000 after buying an additional 875,082 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

