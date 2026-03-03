SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.24 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 64827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 320,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,084,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,654 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 151,605 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 605,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

