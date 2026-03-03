Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 and last traded at GBX 3.30. Approximately 212,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 83,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45.
Southern Energy Stock Down 4.3%
The company has a market capitalization of £11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.68.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
