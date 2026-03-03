South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

SPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded South Plains Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SPFI opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $684.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

South Plains Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for South Plains Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The company operates as a full-service commercial bank, providing a broad spectrum of banking solutions to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients. Its principal subsidiary, South Plains Bank, holds state and national banking charters and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve and various state banking authorities.

The company’s product offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

