South Dakota Investment Council Trims Position in Deere & Company $DE

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.70.

NYSE DE opened at $631.04 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $404.42 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

