South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,381 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.26 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.