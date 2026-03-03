South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 378.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

NYSE:STZ opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

