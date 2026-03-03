South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $75,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,959,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.00.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $320.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.32 and a 52-week high of $488.39.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by ($0.87). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

