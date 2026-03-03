South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,083 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UNP opened at $267.32 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.