South Dakota Investment Council Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after buying an additional 1,348,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.