South Dakota Investment Council Has $23.27 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,238,876,000 after buying an additional 1,348,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after acquiring an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52.
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterates bullish view and recommends buying AMD ahead of an expected 2H26 ramp in AI chip shipments — the firm highlights improved AI positioning and upcoming MI450 hyperscaler shipments as catalysts for revenue acceleration. Buy AMD Shares Ahead of 2H26 Ramp, Says UBS
- Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri ranks AMD among top AI chip names versus Nvidia and Micron, reinforcing the firm’s constructive stance on AMD’s data‑center and AI roadmap. NVDA vs. MU vs. AMD – Top UBS Analyst Picks the Best AI Chip Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Meta reportedly paused its internal Olympus accelerator and signed multi‑billion dollar deals with AMD and Google, and may take up to a 10% stake in AMD — a large, strategic hyperscaler customer win that materially de‑risks AMD’s revenue outlook. Meta Resets AI Hardware Plan With AMD And Google Partnerships
- Positive Sentiment: Flex expands U.S. manufacturing collaboration to produce AMD Instinct accelerators domestically — improves supply resiliency and may ease hyperscaler procurement constraints. Flex Announces U.S. Manufacturing Collaboration with AMD
- Positive Sentiment: Wind River announced a strategic collaboration with AMD to deliver a unified Open RAN / AI‑RAN platform — expands TAM in telecom infrastructure and strengthens edge compute partnerships. Wind River Announces Strategic Collaboration with AMD
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on AMD, reflecting continued analyst confidence in multi‑year AI and PC opportunities. Mizuho Raises PT on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s funds added to AMD, signaling conviction from large thematic AI investors and providing incremental demand into the stock. Cathie Wood Pours Millions on AMD
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD launched the Ryzen AI 400 Series for desktops (Copilot+ PC support), expanding the AI‑PC product line — strategically positive long term but market impact is mixed near term. AMD Gives Consumers and Businesses More AI PC Options
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports and partnerships (GSMA Open Telco AI, hardware‑optimized diffusion IP studies) cite AMD among key players — supports TAM expansion but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Hardware-Optimized Diffusion Model IP Market Report
- Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped after the Ryzen AI 400 reveal as investors took profits and rotated — the near‑term reaction shows the market is looking for clearer hyperscaler order cadence and delivery timelines. AMD Shares Slip After Launch of Ryzen AI 400 Desktop Chips
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis flags concentration risk around key customers (OpenAI, hyperscalers) — loss or slower adoption by one large customer could disproportionately affect growth. Does AMD Have an OpenAI Problem?
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s accounting change (including stock‑based comp in earnings) could make its reported margins look relatively stronger versus peers, complicating comps and investor perception for AMD and Broadcom. Nvidia Earnings to Include Cost of Stock-Based Pay
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
