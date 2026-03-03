South Dakota Investment Council Has $21.82 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 2,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 373.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

