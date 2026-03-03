South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,730 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,993,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,509,000 after buying an additional 191,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,252,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,934,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after buying an additional 155,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143,323 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $75.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.21.

EMN opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 82.15%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

