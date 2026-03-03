South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,848 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.65% of Liberty Energy worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,007 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 365,506 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $250,059.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,978.72. The trade was a 54.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 343,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,010. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.48. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.59 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also

