South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,062 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Target were worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat expectations — Target reported $2.44 EPS vs. $2.16 expected, and highlighted a 3.58% net margin and 22.7% ROE, which supports near-term earnings confidence. Read More.

Q4 EPS beat expectations — Target reported $2.44 EPS vs. $2.16 expected, and highlighted a 3.58% net margin and 22.7% ROE, which supports near-term earnings confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company pointed to category-level wins — Food & Beverage, Beauty and Toys grew in Q4, and Essentials/Home showed improvement versus Q3, suggesting pockets of durable momentum. Read More.

Company pointed to category-level wins — Food & Beverage, Beauty and Toys grew in Q4, and Essentials/Home showed improvement versus Q3, suggesting pockets of durable momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor day/webcast and guidance shaped expectations — management presented a turnaround plan at the investor meeting, which investors are parsing for credibility and timing of results. Read More.

Investor day/webcast and guidance shaped expectations — management presented a turnaround plan at the investor meeting, which investors are parsing for credibility and timing of results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 net sales were in line with the company’s expectations ($30.5B), limiting upside from top-line surprises even as margins and EPS beat. Read More.

Q4 net sales were in line with the company’s expectations ($30.5B), limiting upside from top-line surprises even as margins and EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Annual sales declined (~1.7%), continuing multi-year top-line stagnation that keeps pressure on long-term growth expectations. Read More.

Annual sales declined (~1.7%), continuing multi-year top-line stagnation that keeps pressure on long-term growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor pushback and activist-like criticism of management tactics raise governance and execution risk as Target executes its turnaround under a new CEO. Read More.

Investor pushback and activist-like criticism of management tactics raise governance and execution risk as Target executes its turnaround under a new CEO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance remains mixed to cautious — Bank of America flagged an underperform view and some shops show neutral ratings or price targets below current levels, which can weigh on near-term sentiment. Read More.

Target Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TGT opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.66.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

