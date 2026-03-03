South Dakota Investment Council Buys 69,972 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,972 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

