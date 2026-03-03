South Dakota Investment Council Buys 119,487 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3,351.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chevron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175,439 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (U.S./Israel strikes on Iran) has sparked an oil rally that pushed energy names higher, supporting Chevron’s near‑term revenue and cash‑flow outlook. MarketWatch: Chevron’s stock surges

Geopolitical escalation (U.S./Israel strikes on Iran) has sparked an oil rally that pushed energy names higher, supporting Chevron’s near‑term revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Major banks have lifted price targets and reiterated buy ratings (Citigroup and Bank of America increases cited), giving the stock fresh analyst momentum and perceived upside. Benzinga: Price target upgrades

Major banks have lifted price targets and reiterated buy ratings (Citigroup and Bank of America increases cited), giving the stock fresh analyst momentum and perceived upside. Positive Sentiment: Melius upgraded CVX to Buy (PT $205), pointing to stronger shareholder returns and expanded Guyana exposure after the Hess deal — a structural growth story that supports a higher valuation multiple. InsiderMonkey: Melius upgrade

Melius upgraded CVX to Buy (PT $205), pointing to stronger shareholder returns and expanded Guyana exposure after the Hess deal — a structural growth story that supports a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight Chevron’s multi‑year free‑cash‑flow growth potential — management targets >10% annual FCF growth through 2030 — supporting dividend sustainability and buybacks. Fool: Top oil stocks

Analysts and commentators highlight Chevron’s multi‑year free‑cash‑flow growth potential — management targets >10% annual FCF growth through 2030 — supporting dividend sustainability and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Exclusive coverage says Chevron is well‑positioned to scale volumes if Venezuela recovers, offering a long‑term source of discounted heavy crude and upside optionality. Benzinga: Venezuela opportunity

Exclusive coverage says Chevron is well‑positioned to scale volumes if Venezuela recovers, offering a long‑term source of discounted heavy crude and upside optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s new CEO omitted Chevron from his “core” list in a shareholder letter — a symbolic shift that may alter perception among some long‑term investors but doesn’t change fundamentals. Benzinga: Berkshire omission

Berkshire Hathaway’s new CEO omitted Chevron from his “core” list in a shareholder letter — a symbolic shift that may alter perception among some long‑term investors but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk: Israel‑ordered shutdown of the Leviathan gas field has taken a Chevron‑linked upstream asset offline, highlighting regional geopolitics can hit specific production and add near‑term volatility to results. Yahoo Finance: Leviathan shutdown

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

