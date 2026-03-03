South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $209.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.