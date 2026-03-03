South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in Accenture by 48.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after purchasing an additional 781,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $188.73 and a 12-month high of $351.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

