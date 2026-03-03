SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 7195824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SLM from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

SLM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. SLM had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 26.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SLM by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 93,364 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in SLM by 616.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLM by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

