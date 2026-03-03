SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Scotiabank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore set a $54.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SLG opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $986,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,591.20. The trade was a 69.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $67,588.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,439,000 after buying an additional 827,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

