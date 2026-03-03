Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Drops By 30.1%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 774,351 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 1,107,296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,132 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.8 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLTF opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $188.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services company that provides expert solutions and software to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. Its offerings combine authoritative content with advanced workflows and analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements. Customers rely on Wolters Kluwer’s platforms for critical functions such as clinical decision support, tax preparation, audit and financial reporting, legal research and regulatory intelligence.

In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer delivers evidence-based clinical decision tools, medical reference materials and electronic health record integrations designed to support patient safety and quality outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.